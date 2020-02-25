Contract dispute could lead to more surprise medical bills & more — 6 ASC industry notes

Columbus-based Ohio State University is seeking board approval to fund its two outpatient medical center projects, expanding the reach of Wexner Medical Center into the suburbs.

A dispute between UnitedHealth Group and Mednax, a physician staffing firm that provides anesthesiology services at some ASCs, could exacerbate the problem of surprise medical billing. Read more.

Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners acquired Busack Eye Center in Frederick, Md.

Banner Health and Atlas Healthcare Partners will occupy and operate a newly acquired ASC property in Mesa, Ariz., in a joint venture.

With 200 surgery centers and 2,200 surgeon partners in 26 states, Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is one of the country's biggest ASC development and management companies. Follow its rise.

Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo, Mich., is planning an orthopedic ASC to keep up with demand.

