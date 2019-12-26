Cleveland Eye Clinic joins Midwest Vision Partners — 4 insights

Private equity-backed Midwest Vision Partners partnered with Cleveland Eye Clinic for an undisclosed sum.

What you should know:

1. Cleveland Eye Clinic has more than 20 providers, eight clinical locations, three LASIK centers and two ASCs.

2. It was formed in 1943.

3. CEC retained the services of Physician Growth Partners as it navigated the PE investment process.

4. Midwest Vision Partners is backed by PE firm Alpine Investors.

