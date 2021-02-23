CHS' big bet on ASCs, 3 physician practices suffer hacks & more — 11 ASC industry notes

Here are 11 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has sold 121 hospitals over the last six years and is nearing the end of a multiyear divestiture plan, and at the same time, the system has invested heavily into the outpatient space. Read more.

Harvard Eye Associates and Alicia Surgery Center, both in Laguna Hills, Calif., suffered data breaches that affected nearly 30,000 people. Read more.

Reno, Nev.-based Gastroenterology Consultants is investigating an internal network data breach that occurred Dec. 8 and affected 1,974 patients. Read more.

Phoenix-based OrthoArizona sold its medical office building and ASC real estate for $23.6 million in a transaction facilitated by Fairfield Advisors.

Artemis Real Estate Partners acquired a 10-property medical office building portfolio across six states.

Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital on a 57.8-acre parcel of land in Colorado Springs.

Mel Ona, MD, opened Ohana Endoscopy Clinic in Kapolei, Hawaii, to provide upper endoscopy and colonoscopy procedures.

Rockford-based OrthoIllinois Surgery Center partnered with Vested Medical to launch an off-site sterilization program.

The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley is now open in Neenah, Wis.

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health partnered with four gastroenterology practices in Pennsylvania, its first investments of 2021.

St. Louis-based Mercy broke ground on a five-story, 272,000-square-foot outpatient multispecialty center across from Mercy Hospital St. Louis that will include a surgery center, the system announced Feb. 16.

