California AmSurg endoscopy ASC building listed for $4.6M
A building containing an AmSurg endoscopy center in Glendora, Calif. is listed for sale for $4,601,143.
The Glendora Digestive Disease Institute building is over 6,000 square feet and has been open since 2004.
