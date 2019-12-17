Illinois outpatient center relocates after 30+ years — 3 insights

The Advocate Outpatient Center in Niles, Ill., moved down the street to Skokie, Ill., after spending 30 years at its former address, the Daily Herald reports.

What you should know:

1. The new space was a vacant 5,349-square-foot medical office building Advocate took over.

2. The space has new technology and more parking.

3. The outpatient center is staffed by more than eight providers in four specialties.

