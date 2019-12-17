Lens-maker partners with Los Angeles eye care group

Lens-marker STAAR Surgical Co. partnered with Los Angeles-based California Center for Refractive Surgery to advance STAAR's Visian ICL product line.

Paul Lee, MD, will use Visian lenses in his procedures in exchange for digital marketing support, patient education tools and staff training related to the product.

Dr. Lee and CCRS will open a fully lens-based practice in the near future. He spoke highly of the partnership, saying, "My staff and I are excited to offer even more patients the advantages of the Visian ICL family of lenses, which include no dry-eye syndrome or weakening of the cornea, and excellent vision outcomes."

