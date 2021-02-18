Berkshire Hathaway ups DaVita investment: 4 details
Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, has increased its investment in Denver-based DaVita Kidney Care, a chain of kidney care centers, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Four details:
1. Berkshire Hathaway holds more than 36 million shares of DaVita, according to the Feb. 12 filing.
2. DaVita reported $11.55 billion in 2020 revenue on Feb. 11.
3. Berkshire Hathaway is DaVita's largest shareholder, owning 33 percent of the company, up from 31.7 percent reported in a Sept. 21 filing.
4. DaVita's market cap was $11.36 billion on Feb. 17.
