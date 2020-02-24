Banner Health acquires practice to boost vascular surgeon presence

Phoenix-based Banner Health acquired Chandler, Ariz.-based Desert Vascular Specialists, adding two vascular surgeons and a physician assistant, AZ Big Media reports.

The providers will begin seeing patients at Banner March 2. Desert Vascular Specialists will retain its current space and will perform surgeries at Banner facilities in Mesa, Ariz., and its soon-to-open facility in Chandler.

