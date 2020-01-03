Arkansas health system acquires surgical practice

Washington Regional Medical System acquired Fayetteville Surgical Associates, renaming the practice Washington Regional General Surgery Clinic, according to talkbusiness, an online publication covering business news in Arkansas. Both healthcare entities are based in Fayetteville, Ark.

Surgeons Jon Berry, MD, Gareth Eck, MD, and Stephen T. Wood, MD, the previous owners of the practice, will continue to treat patients there after the acquisition. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

Read more here.



More articles on transactions and valuations:

Work progressing on Quincy Medical Group's surgery center — 3 insights

UM Shore Regional Health purchases 9+ acres for campus with surgery center — 4 insights

Regent Surgical Health in 2019: 6 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.