Work progressing on Quincy Medical Group's surgery center — 3 insights

Work on Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's surgery center in Quincy Mall is progressing, with the surgery center slated for a fall opening, local ABC and CBS provider KHQA reports.

What you should know:

1. QMG is building a $19.5 million ASC in the former Quincy Mall.

2. QMG operated a previous surgery center with nearby Quincy-based Blessing Health System. It wanted to build the surgery center in the mall to own it wholly.

3. BHS and QMG had a highly publicized debate over the center. Following QMG's approval, Blessing received approval to build a surgery center adjacent to its campus.

