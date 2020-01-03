UM Shore Regional Health purchases 9+ acres for campus with surgery center — 4 insights

Easton-based University of Maryland Shore Regional Health secured 9.23 acres of land in Cambridge, Md., for a healthcare campus with an outpatient surgery center, the Dorchester Star reports.

What you should know:

1. The campus will also feature 24/7 emergency care, short-stay observation care, imaging and laboratory services, outpatient specialty medical care, chronic disease management services, telemedicine, and enhanced outpatient behavioral health programs.

2. The health system anticipates breaking ground on the campus this winter.

3. Administrators expect to open the campus in 2021.

4. Once the new campus opens, the health system is expected to sell its current campus.

