9 ASC acquisitions in August

A roundup of ASC purchases making news this month:

  1. An unnamed private equity group acquired a medical office building with the Kingwood (Texas) Endoscopy Center for $5.7 million.
  2. Chandler, Ariz.-based Sonoran Desert Surgery Center was sold for $5.4 million.
  3. An unnamed private equity group purchased a 19,035-square-foot ophthalmology clinic and ASC in Louisiana for $7.65 million.
  4. Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners acquired Scranton, Penn.-based Northeastern Eye Institute, which includes 15 clinics and an ASC.
  5. Chicago-based Pinnacle Dermatology acquired the Dermatology Associates and Skin Surgery Center, which includes eight locations throughout West Virginia and Maryland.
  6. The Wake Forest Baptist Health Surgery Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., was sold for $9.6 million in a deal facilitated by Fairfield Advisors.
  7. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health purchased a majority stake in Amherst-based Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York.
  8. Real estate firm Sanders Capital Partners acquired a 9,200-square-foot ASC and leased it to Duluth, Ga.-based Prima Center for Plastic Surgery.
  9. Cleveland Clinic purchased two medical office buildings with a surgery center in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for $52.5 million.

