The Wake Forest Baptist Health Surgery Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., sold for $9.6 million, according to Fairfield Advisors, a real estate firm who facilitated the sale.

The 12,500-square-foot building features four operating rooms and eight recovery suites and offers surgeries including orthopedics, ophthalmology, urology and plastic reconstruction.

The building is anchored by Wake Forest Baptist Health System, an affiliate of Atrium Health.