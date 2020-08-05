7 recent medical office building sales & what they sold for
Seven medical office buildings were sold in July.
Here are the buildings that were sold and the purchase price, when available:
Trammell Crow sold the MLK Community Health Building in Willowbrook, Calif., to Seavest Healthcare Properties for $43.3 million. The medical office building holds an ASC, a provider care space and a pharmacy, and will eventually be part of a $1 billion medical campus.
Memphis, Tenn.-based OrthoSouth sold its medical office building and ASC to real estate investment firm Capital Square in a sale-leaseback transaction for $15 million.
Cincinnati Children's recently purchased the medical office building housing Northern Kentucky Outpatient Center in Crestview Hills.
ASCs Inc. and J.H. Winokur closed an ASC real estate sale-leaseback transaction for Sunrise, Fla.-based Baptist Eye Surgery Center.
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas purchased a medical office building on its Midtown campus for $33 million.
Anchor Health Properties acquired a 60,600-square-foot medical office building fully leased to Prisma Health in Greenville, S.C., and created an outpatient campus.
Real estate firm Cornerstone Cos. made a nearly $60 million acquisition across six states that included a multispecialty surgery center.
