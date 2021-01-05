7 ASC, specialty acquisitions in December

Becker's ASC Review reported on seven ASC or specialty practice acquisitions in December:

Healthcare valuation and transaction advisory firm VMG Health has acquired RR Health Strategies, a medical coding, compliance and management consulting firm, according to a Dec. 8 announcement.



Raleigh, N.C.-based US Radiology Specialists acquired Birmingham, Ala.-based ImageSouth, the physician-owned radiology practice announced Dec. 10.



Anchor Health Properties closed three transactions to acquire medical office buildings, the firm announced Dec. 15.

An investment group in Yakima, Wash., completed the purchase of the former Astria Regional Medical Center and a nearby medical office building housing an ASC, according to a Dec. 15 report.

Anchor Health Properties acquired a 48,000-square-foot class A medical office building and ambulatory care center in East Greenwich, R.I., the firm announced Dec. 22.

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners partnered with Houston-based Eye Center of Texas, its third partnership in the state and 20th post-formation transaction, the platform announced Dec. 22.

Mississauga, Canada-based Skylight Health Group acquired Healthcare Resources Management, a group that operates a pain clinic in Cookeville, Tenn., the company announced Dec. 30.

