5 transactions from physician-owned hospitals, practices

Here are five recent transactions from physician-owned practices and hospitals:

1. Chicago-based Pinnacle Dermatology acquired physician-owned Dermatology Associates and Skin Surgery Center.

2. Physician-owned Durango, Colo.-based Animas Surgical Hospital's new ASC performed its first procedures.

3. The physician-owned, Amherst-based Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York sold a majority stake to Catholic Health.

4. Minneapolis-based MedCraft Investment Partners acquired Crossroads Professional Building, a physician-owned medical office building in Waterford, Conn.

5. The Charlotte, N.C.-based Antezana Multi-Specialty Center, owned by neurosurgeon David Antezana, MD, and his wife, Nicole, reached a construction milestone.