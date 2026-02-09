5 physician practice, clinic closures in 1 month 

Physician practice closures continue to underscore the financial and regulatory pressures facing independent medicine — in just the past month, Becker’s has reported on five physician practices and clinics that have shut their doors across multiple states.

Physician practice bankruptcies climbed to their highest level in recent years in 2024 before dipping again in 2025, highlighting ongoing financial volatility for independent and small- to midsize physician groups. Becker’s reported 23 physician practice closures in 2025, reflecting continued strain from rising costs, reimbursement challenges and regulatory scrutiny.

Here are five physician practice and clinic closures: