Becker’s has reported on 23 physician practice closures in 2025:

1. Hoboken, N.J.-based Garden State Orthopedics, an orthopedic practice specializing in sports medicine, closed its office on Jan. 27 after more than 30 years in the area. The practice’s lease expired and it was unable to find a comparable location.

2. Pinehurst (N.C.) Radiology Associates closed in February due to a cyberattack. It has since sold its property to its longtime partner FirstHealth of the Carolinas for $5.75 million.

3. Tyler (Texas) Med Clinic closed Feb. 15 due to personal reasons.

4. Lisa Egbert, MD, an OB-GYN, closed her practice, the Paragon Women’s Center in Centerville, Ohio, in March due to financial constraints largely driven by reimbursement challenges.

5. Eye Physicians of Lancaster (Pa.) closed its doors April 7 without a reason given.

6. Alpha Wellness and Alpha Medical Centre, a physician practice based in Alpharetta, Ga., was forced to close April 18 following a February cyberattack.

7. Tallahassee Primary Care Associates closed April 25 after nearly 30 years.

8. Mobile-based Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic closed in April due to a combination of retiring physicians, challenges in recruiting for specific subspecialties, rising costs and reimbursement cuts, despite strong patient volumes.

9. Peoria, Ill.-based Bond Eye Associates closed in June, citing financial difficulties, including rising operational costs and challenges with insurance reimbursements.

10. Longmeadow-based The Hand Center of Western Massachusetts closed June 1 due to sudden unexpected staffing issues.

11. Providence, R.I.-based Anchor Medical Associates closed three of its offices in June, citing several difficulties hiring replacements for retired physicians, including rising costs of operating and declining reimbursement rates.

12. The pediatrics practice of John Gorlowski, MD, in Saint Mary, Pa., closed in June.

13. In June, Nancy Williams-Wallace, MD, closed her ophthalmology practice, Tampa Bay Eye Associates, located in Palm Harbor, Fla.

14. Menocal Family Practice, an affiliate of Privia Health, permanently closed its Salisbury, Md., office on July 25, the practice announced in an Instagram post.

15. Paramus, N.J.-based Stress Reduction Clinic and its operator were ordered to halt all operations after a judge issued a temporary injunction against a man accused of posing as a physician. Imran Rasid allegedly misrepresented himself as “Dr. Imran Rasid, MD, PhD, Board Certified Therapist” despite never holding a New Jersey license to practice medicine, psychology, counseling, therapy or addiction treatment.

16. Allegheny Health Network is closing a primary care practice in New Kensington, Pa. Mark Kerr, a member of Teamsters Local 30, said that prior to the closure announcement, seven of the 12 practice employees voted to join the union, which he believes led AHN to close the practice.

17. Fisherville, Va.-based Augusta Medical Group announced plans to consolidate three locations. The sites include: Buena Vista Primary Care, Churchville Primary Care and Weyers Cave Urgent Care. Augusta Medical Group operates under Augusta Health, a regional health system anchored by Augusta Health–Main Campus in Fisherville and several other community care sites.

18. Lakeville, Minn.-based independent practice Dillman Clinic & Lab has closed. Megan Dillman, MD, an internal medicine physician and pediatrics specialists, will join Northfield Hospital Lakeville Clinic in January 2026.

19. A longtime Martinsburg, W.Va., physician plans to retire and close his practice, Panhandle Medicine, after 45 years, According to a notice published on The Journal, John Veltman, MD, has arranged for his patients to transition to Justin Glassford, MD.

20. Optum closed four primary care practices in southern New Jersey. John Hickey, MD, a physician at the Medford, N.J., site, told the Pine Barrens Tribune that physicians and patients were “virtually uninformed” about the closure, which took effect Nov. 26.

21. Optum-owned ProHealth Physicians permanently closed its primary care practice in Putnam, Conn., on Dec. 23. According to a Nov. 25 letter, two physicians are retiring and the remaining clinicians will move to ProHealth’s pediatric and family medicine practice in Vernon, Conn.

22. Alan Chanales, MD , a pulmonary disease specialist in Rockville, Md., will close his practice on Dec. 31. He is affiliated with Adventist HealthCare and Holy Cross Hospital–Silver Spring.

23. Myrtletown, Calif.-based North Coast Ophthalmology and Humboldt Physicians Surgery and Laser Center will permanently close in February as both ophthalmologists are set to retire.