Virginia physician practice to close, cites regulatory pressure

Fatade Health & Medical Center in Martinsville, Va., will close April 29 after nearly two decades of operation, according to a message sent to patients and obtained by Rbs News Now in a Jan. 11 report.

The clinic is led by Ayokunle Fatade, DO, who cited ongoing regulatory and law enforcement scrutiny as the reason for the closure. In the message, Dr. Fatade said the practice had been under pressure for the past seven years, referencing investigations, surveillance, and other actions by the Virginia Board of Medicine and a federal task force.

Dr. Fatade said he chose to remain in the community despite the pressure because he believed he had not violated any laws. He also referenced challenges faced as a Black physician and said he no longer felt welcome in the area.

The Virginia Board of Medicine formally reprimanded Fatade in 2021 following an investigation into his prescribing of opioid pain medications to multiple patients between 2017 and 2019, according to a disciplinary order issued by the state.

