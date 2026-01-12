Tennessee physician-owned group to shutter 4 clinics 

Johnson City, Tenn.-based primary care group State of Franklin Healthcare Associates has closed one primary care clinic and will shutter three additional sites by Jan. 31 as the group navigates financial challenges, WJHL reported Jan. 9

Highlands Family Medicine in Johnson City has already closed, and three more locations — Pediatrics of Bristol (Tenn.), Abingdon (Va.) Primary Care and OB-GYN Specialists of Kingsport (Tenn.) — are set to close at the end of the month. The closures follow SOFHA’s December announcement that it had received lending support from Ballad Health to help retire debt and remain independent, according to the report.

Letters dated Dec. 12 were sent to patients of Highlands Family Medicine, notifying them of the closure and instructing them to find new providers within 30 days. The letters said SOFHA did “not know the future plans” of the clinic’s three physicians but listed another SOFHA site accepting patient transfers.

Similar notices sent Dec. 29 to Pediatrics of Bristol patients noted that one provider is moving to a hospital role and another will shift to specialty care. Patients were offered referral options for other pediatric practices in the area.

“Our responsibility is to our patients. When changes occur, SOFHA communicates directly with affected individuals through mailed notification letters and, when appropriate, direct phone outreach,” SOFHA told the publication. “In addition, public notices are issued in the specific communities where a clinic closure occurs to ensure awareness and transparency. SOFHA follows all applicable legal and ethical requirements for patient notification, including providing notice within the required 30-day timeframe following a physician’s departure or a practice closure.While future practice locations for departing providers are not always known at the time of notification, our priority is ensuring patients understand their care options and remain connected to primary care services within our region.”

Becker’s has reached out to SOFHA and will update the story if more information becomes available.