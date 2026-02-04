Physician practice bankruptcies on the rise

By: Patsy Newitt

Physician practice bankruptcies climbed to their highest level in recent years in 2024 before dipping again in 2025, highlighting ongoing financial volatility for independent and small-to-mid sized physician groups, according to a report from Gibbins Advisor published Jan. 22. 

The firm recorded 10 physician practice and clinic bankruptcy filings in 2024 — nearly double the total seen in 2023 and more than any year since at least 2019 — before filings fell to six in 2025.

Physician practice and clinic bankruptcies by year:

  • 2019: 4
  • 2020: 6
  • 2021: 1
  • 2022: 4
  • 2023: 6
  • 2024: 10
  • 2025: 6

Liability ranges for physician practice and clinic bankruptcy cases from 2019 to 2025:

  • $10 million to $50 million: 22
  • $50 million to $100 million: 4
  • $100 million to $500 million: 5
  • More than $500 million: 5

Physician practice and clinic bankruptcies by quarter from 2024 to 2025:

  • Q1 2024: 3
  • Q2 2024: 2
  • Q3 2024: 0
  • Q4 2024: 6
  • Q1 2025: 1
  • Q2 2025: 0
  • Q3 2025: 2
  • Q4 2025: 3

