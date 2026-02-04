Physician practice bankruptcies on the rise

Physician practice bankruptcies climbed to their highest level in recent years in 2024 before dipping again in 2025, highlighting ongoing financial volatility for independent and small-to-mid sized physician groups, according to a report from Gibbins Advisor published Jan. 22.
The firm recorded 10 physician practice and clinic bankruptcy filings in 2024 — nearly double the total seen in 2023 and more than any year since at least 2019 — before filings fell to six in 2025.
Physician practice and clinic bankruptcies by year:
- 2019: 4
- 2020: 6
- 2021: 1
- 2022: 4
- 2023: 6
- 2024: 10
- 2025: 6
Liability ranges for physician practice and clinic bankruptcy cases from 2019 to 2025:
- $10 million to $50 million: 22
- $50 million to $100 million: 4
- $100 million to $500 million: 5
- More than $500 million: 5
Physician practice and clinic bankruptcies by quarter from 2024 to 2025:
- Q1 2024: 3
- Q2 2024: 2
- Q3 2024: 0
- Q4 2024: 6
- Q1 2025: 1
- Q2 2025: 0
- Q3 2025: 2
- Q4 2025: 3