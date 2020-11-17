5-location podiatry group is recapitalized — 4 details

Podiatry Associates was recapitalized, according to an Oct. 20 announcement by Transitional Equity Consultants, a consulting firm focused on mergers and acquisitions in healthcare.

What you should know:

1. The sale will enable the five-location, Denver-based podiatry group to finance future growth and acquire existing practices.

2. Mike Classen and Cindy Oberholtzer-Classen, DPM, will continue leading the group as COO and medical director, respectively.

3. Transitional Equity Consultants helped Podiatry Associates find "the right group of people to partner with going forward," Mr. Classen said.

4. Dr. Oberholtzer-Classen said the group is "very happy with the outcome."

