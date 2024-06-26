5 deals disrupting the ASC industry

Here are five deals shaping the ASC industry that Becker's has reported on in 2024:

1. Optum's ASC arm, Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, quietly purchased at least two cardiovascular providers in 2023 --- National Cardiovascular Partners, which comprises 21 cardiac catheterizations, and Pivotal Healthcare, which has 11 affiliate practices and 14 locations.

2. In the first quarter of 2024, Tenet Healthcare, parent company of United Surgical Partners International, acquired 45 surgery centers while also selling nine hospitals for proceeds of $4 billion to invest in the ambulatory space. The company also announced plans to invest $450 million into growing its ambulatory business in 2024.

3. Tenet also entered into a definitive agreement with Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health for the sale of three hospitals in South Carolina, but the ASCs in the market will remain under USPI ownership.

4. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners entered into an agreement with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health to grow ASC joint ventures across the state.

5. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health partnered with Compass Surgical Partners to launch a network of ASCs that will be branded as Horizon Surgery Center.