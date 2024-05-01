USPI's 45 new ASCs: 5 things to know

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, Tenet Healthcare's ASC arm, acquired 45 surgery centers in the first quarter.

Here are five notes to know:

1. USPI has 512 ASCs and 25 surgical hospitals spanning 38 states in its portfolio.

2. A majority of the 45 new centers are in new markets, CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, said in an April 30 earnings call transcribed by Seeking Alpha.

3. There is a broad base of typical service lines offered at the new centers, he added, including orthopedics, gastroenterology and ophthalmology.

4. Some of the new centers have "tightly affiliated partnerships with physicians," he said, and others are through health systems or standalone centers with independent groups, so there are no buy-up strategies needed for these centers.

5. Tenet has allocated $450 million of capital toward expansion of USPI.