5 ASC, physician practice closures this year 

Here are five physician practice and ASC closures in the last year:

1. In August, Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health announced it is closing five physician practices and laying off 29 employees.

2. Earlier in August, Garnet Health also scrapped multiple outpatient services, citing low patient volumes, increasing costs and supply shortages.

3. In April, Redlands Mesa Surgery Center and Colorado Injury and Pain Specialists in Grand Junction, Colo., closed its doors. The two businesses are in a building owned by Toledo, Ohio-based Deca Health.

4. In November, Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial permanently closed three outpatient clinics to consolidate services and address staff shortages.

5. In October, Red Bud (Ill.) Regional Hospital closed the Monroe County Surgical Center in Waterloo, Ill., citing low volume and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.