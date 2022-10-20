$447M in medical office deals in 8 days

Here are three medical office building transactions totaling $447.7 million that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 12:

1. CIT, First Citizens Bank's commercial banking division, funded the $39.3 million acquisition of seven medical office buildings by private equity firm Ridgeline Capital Partners.

2. Three medical office buildings in Akron, Ohio, were sold for $8.46 million by healthcare real estate firm Fairfield Advisors.

3. A portfolio of 11 medical office buildings was acquired by GFH Financial Group, an investment bank in Bahrain, in a $400 million deal.