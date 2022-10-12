$400M paid for 11-asset medical office building portfolio

A portfolio of 11 medical office buildings has been acquired by GFH Financial Group, an investment bank in Bahrain, in a $400 million deal, thenationalnews.com reported Oct. 11.

The properties are in California, Texas, Maryland and Louisiana and are more than 1 million square feet combined.

The tenants include Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White, Bryan-based Texas A&M Health Science Center, Lubbock-based Texas Tech University, Houston-based Memorial Hermann and Salisbury, Md.-based Tidal Health.

GFH's portfolio in the U.S. medical office building sector is valued at $1 billion, according to thenationalnews.com.

"Aging populations and growth in outpatient care … continue to make the sector highly recession-resilient and unimpacted by economic cycles," Nael Mustafa, co-chief investment officer of real estate at GFH, told thenationalnews.com.