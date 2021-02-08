3 takeaways on PE in 2021 — Market trends, ophthalmology & more

Despite COVID-19-related disruptions, a return to pre-pandemic patient volumes in many specialties reinforced investor confidence and increased expectations for market activity in 2021, according to a February report from Provident.

Three takeaways:

1. Following a strong second half of 2020, Provident believes there will be accelerated consolidation activity throughout the healthcare sector.

2. In the fourth quarter of 2020, more than 530 deals closed, with the largest concentration in health and hospice consolidation.

3. The ophthalmology sector continued to see large demand. Provident believes 2021 will be defined by established platforms selling their assets and consolidating as several established groups enter the fourth year of their investment cycle.

