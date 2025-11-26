Optum subsidiary closes physician practice in Connecticut

Farmington, Conn.-based ProHealth Physicians, owned by Optum, UnitedHealth Group’s physician practice arm, will permanently close its primary care practice in Putnam, Conn., in December.

In a Nov. 25 letter, Putnam Medical Associates said it would permanently close Dec. 23. Two of the practice’s physicians at the practice are retiring, while its others will join ProHealth’s pediatric and family medicine practice in Vernon, Conn., according to the letter.

A spokesperson for Optum said that it “made the difficult decision to close the Putnam office due to various factors, including the expiration of our lease there,” according to a Nov. 26 report by Hartford Business.

Day Kimball Health, which operates the hospital campus where the office was located, posted a statement online saying it was disappointed with ProHealth’s “unexpected” closure, according to the report.