13 centers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic l March 23

Surgery centers are canceling elective surgeries or imposing visitor limits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a roundup of facilities that canceled elective surgeries or implemented visitor restrictions over the weekend:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used an executive order to delay all elective surgeries in the state March 20 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Fayetteville, Ark.-based North Hills Surgery Center suspended operations March 20 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will close its ASCs and other outpatient locations to protect staff and save protective equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Bern, N.C.-based providers CarolinaEast Medical Center and CarolinaEast Surgery Center implemented visitor restrictions March 20, the SunJournal reports.

Lincoln, Neb.-based providers Bryan Medical Center, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, CHI Health Nebraska Heart and Lincoln Surgical Hospital will postpone all elective procedures March 25, ABC8 reports.

Tampa-based Florida Orthopaedic Institute closed March 20, after one of its physicians tested positive for COVID-19, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports.

Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West banned all visitors at its facilities March 20, NBC Nebraska reports.

Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center suspended all elective procedures March 20, Niagara Frontier Publications reports.

University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville banned all visitors March 21, with few exceptions, CBS 8 reports.

Read the March 20 edition and other past editions.

More articles on surgery centers:

The Joint Commission updates surgery center burden reduction rules

Surglogs hires new director of regulatory compliance

ASC becomes Iowa's 1st to gain advanced orthopedic certification — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.