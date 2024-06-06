10 biggest ASC chains by number of centers

United Surgical Partners International and SCA Health rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, as ASC companies with the most centers.

If you would like to add a company to this list, email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

Here are the top 10, based on the most recent information available:

1. USPI (Dallas): 512+

2. SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.): 320+

3. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): 250+

4. HCA Healthcare (Nashville): 150+

5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 165 surgical facilities

6. PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.): 90+

7. Azura Vascular Care (Malvern, Pa.): 72+

8. Covenant Physician Partners (Nashville): 65+ASCs and practices

9. ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.): 50+

10. American Vision Partners (Phoenix): 20+