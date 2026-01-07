24-property medical portfolio acquired

IRA Capital has acquired a 24-property portfolio of medical facilities across 11 states.

The portfolio was purchased from a publicly traded real estate investment trust and serves as the seed investment for a newly formed IRA-sponsored healthcare real estate venture. The venture plans to acquire several billion dollars in medical facilities over the next 12 to 18 months, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

Most of the acquired properties are located on or adjacent to hospital campuses, including 11 buildings directly connected to hospitals. The portfolio is anchored by national and regional health systems, including Ascension, Trinity Health, CommonSpirit, M Health Fairview, Tenet Healthcare and Advocate Health.

IRA Capital has invested approximately $1.7 billion in healthcare assets over the past 18 months.