What happened to Walmart Health in 2024?

Originally launched in 2019, Walmart Health, which at one point had a network of more than 50 clinics, officially closed in June 2024.

Here is a timeline of how Walmart Health's 2024 unfolded:

April 2024

Walmart Health announced it would be closing all 51 of its physical clinic locations and is shutting down its virtual care options.

May 2024

Walmart Health Virtual Care laid off 74 employees at its corporate headquarters in Phoenix.

The company said that it would lay off hundreds of corporate employees and require the majority of its remote workers to relocate to its headquarters in Bentonville, Ark., the San Francisco or New York City areas.

June 2024

As of June 28, 2024, all 51 Walmart Health centers were closed.

July 2024