Humana taking over Walmart clinics: What ASCs need to know 

Humana plans to open primary care clinics at 23 locations that formerly housed Walmart Health.

Here are five things ASCs need to know:

1. Walmart, which officially shuttered all of its clinic and virtual care options in June, will lease the clinics to Humana.

2. Walmart cited a challenging reimbursement environment and increasing costs to operate the facilities as contributing factors that led to an unsustainable business model.

3. Humana plans to open CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers in Walmart stores in Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Texas in the first half of 2025. The payer plans to open the facilities in six metro areas: Tampa, Fla., Orlando, Fla., Jacksonville, Fla., Atlanta, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Texas, and Kansas City, Mo.

4. "Leasing these spaces to a well-known and successful healthcare delivery organization is a win for customers and patients, as we continue to focus on our core health and wellness business of pharmacy and optical," Brian Setzer, executive vice president of Walmart Health and Wellness, said in a July 24 news release.

5. Humana operates nearly 300 CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers in 15 states.