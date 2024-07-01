Walmart health centers officially close: 5 things ASCs need to know 

As of June 28, all 51 Walmart health centers have closed.

Here's five things to know:

1. Walmart Health announced April 30 that it is closing all of its clinics and shutting down its virtual care options.

2. In late May, Walmart Health Virtual Care announced that it was laying off 74 employees at its corporate headquarters in Phoenix. Walmart also said it would lay off hundreds of corporate employees and require a majority of its remote workers to relocate.

3. The health centers stopped taking new patients and halted virtual care June 1.

4. The company recommended patients search ZocDoc and Healthgrades to identify new providers in the area.

5. Walmart's decision to shutter its health centers and end virtual care was due to an unsustainable business . The company cited a challenging reimbursement environment and increasing costs to operate the facilities as contributing factors.