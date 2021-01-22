West Virginia system expands outpatient procedures to Ohio ASC

Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall Health will expand outpatient surgery options to Proctorville, Ohio-based Three Gables Surgery Center, according to a Jan. 22 report from WSAZ.

Services will include ENT, ophthalmology and orthopedics, the report said. The surgery center is managed by St. Mary's Medical Center, which is part of Mountain Health Network, also based in Huntington.

"This elevated relationship with Three Gables expedites how quickly we can schedule patients for elective surgeries across these specialties and gives our surgeons additional time in state-of-the-art operating and procedure rooms," Nathan Ward, COO of Marshall Health, said in the report.

