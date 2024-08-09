USPI vs. AmSurg vs. SCA Health: 10 key comparisons to know in 2024

United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg and SCA Health are the largest ASC chains in the U.S.
Here's how the companies stack up across 10 areas:
1. Number of ASCs
- USPI: 535+
- SCA Health: 320+
- AmSurg: 256+
2. Affiliated physicians
- USPI: 11,000+
- SCA: 9,200
- AmSurg: 2,000+
3. Number of states with centers
- USPI: 38
- SCA: 35
- AmSurg: 34
4. Market share
- USPI: 7.1% market share
- SCA: 5.3% market share
- AmSurg: 4.1% market share
5. Leaders
- USPI: Brett Brodnax is CEO and president. Since joining the organization in 1999, he has served as senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer. Prior to USPI, he was an assistant vice president for Dallas-based Baylor Health Care System.
- SCA: Jason Strauss is the CEO, previously serving as president. He is a 15-year veteran of the company. Prior to SCA Health, he was director of revenue reporting at Birmingham, Ala.-based HealthSouth for the inpatient, outpatient and surgery divisions.
- AmSurg: Jeff Snodgrass is the president and was appointed CEO in November 2023. He joined the organization in 2020. Prior to AmSurg, he served as president and CEO of Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners in Houston.
6. Number of employees
- USPI: 20,000+
- SCA: 11,300+
- AmSurg: 1,001-5,000
7. Headquarters
- USPI: Dallas
- SCA: Deerfield, Ill.
- AmSurg: Nashville, Tenn.
8. Year founded
- USPI: 1998
- SCA: 1982
- AmSurg: 1992
9. Core business
- USPI: USPI invests primarily in orthopedics and other specialties such as ophthalmology and gastroenterology. It partners with physicians and health systems.
- SCA: SCA partners with physicians and health systems to own and operate ASCs. It focuses on orthopedics and spine.
- AmSurg: AmSurg specializes in gastroenterology and ophthalmology at its ASCs.
10. Notable news in 2024
- USPI: In the first quarter of 2024, Tenet, USPI's parent company, acquired 45 ASCs and sold nine hospitals for net proceeds of $4 billion to invest in the ambulatory space.
- SCA: In March, Optum, SCA's parent company planned to acquire bankrupt Dallas-based Steward Health Care's physician group, Stewardship Health, but the deal fell through in June.
- AmSurg: Under a restructuring agreement, AmSurg bought all ASCs held by Envision for $300 million. Pacific Investment Management Co., a creditor, is AmSurg's majority owner.