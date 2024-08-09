USPI vs. AmSurg vs. SCA Health: 10 key comparisons to know in 2024

United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg and SCA Health are the largest ASC chains in the U.S.

Here's how the companies stack up across 10 areas:



1. Number of ASCs

USPI: 535+

SCA Health: 320+

AmSurg: 256+

2. Affiliated physicians

USPI: 11,000+

SCA: 9,200

AmSurg: 2,000+

3. Number of states with centers

USPI: 38

SCA: 35

AmSurg: 34

4. Market share

USPI: 7.1% market share

SCA: 5.3% market share

AmSurg: 4.1% market share

5. Leaders

USPI: Brett Brodnax is CEO and president. Since joining the organization in 1999, he has served as senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer. Prior to USPI, he was an assistant vice president for Dallas-based Baylor Health Care System.

SCA: Jason Strauss is the CEO, previously serving as president. He is a 15-year veteran of the company. Prior to SCA Health, he was director of revenue reporting at Birmingham, Ala.-based HealthSouth for the inpatient, outpatient and surgery divisions.

AmSurg: Jeff Snodgrass is the president and was appointed CEO in November 2023. He joined the organization in 2020. Prior to AmSurg, he served as president and CEO of Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners in Houston.

6. Number of employees

USPI: 20,000+

SCA: 11,300+

AmSurg: 1,001-5,000

7. Headquarters

USPI: Dallas

SCA: Deerfield, Ill.

AmSurg: Nashville, Tenn.

8. Year founded

USPI: 1998

SCA: 1982

AmSurg: 1992

9. Core business

USPI: USPI invests primarily in orthopedics and other specialties such as ophthalmology and gastroenterology. It partners with physicians and health systems.

SCA: SCA partners with physicians and health systems to own and operate ASCs. It focuses on orthopedics and spine.

AmSurg: AmSurg specializes in gastroenterology and ophthalmology at its ASCs.

10. Notable news in 2024