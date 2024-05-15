The top 96 ASCs in California: US News

U.S. News & World Report released its inaugural ranking of best ambulatory surgery centers May 14 — which included 96 in California.

The rankings evaluated 4,892 ASCs using three years of Medicare data, including the frequency of complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes. It recognized 716 ASCs nationwide for high performance across four specialty areas: colonoscopy and endoscopy, orthopedics and spine, ophthalmology and urology. The full methodology can be found here.

Here is a breakdown of the 96 standout ASCs across four specialties in the state of California, listed in alphabetical order by specialty:

Colonoscopy and endoscopy

Advanced Diagnostic and Surgical Center (Alhambra)

Alameda Surgery Center (Burbank)

Bay Area Endoscopy Center-Castro Valley

Briggsmore Surgery Center (Modesto)

Casa Colina Surgery Center (Pomona)

Channel Islands Surgicenter (Oxnard)

Colima Endoscopy Center (Rowland Heights)

Concourse Diagnostic Surgery Center (Alhambra)

East Bay Endosurgery Center (Oakland)

Endoscopy Center of Santa Monica (Los Angeles)

Endoscopy Center of The Central Coast (San Luis Obispo)

Endoscopy Center of The South Bay (Torrance)

Golden Gate Endoscopy Center (San Francisco)

Los Angeles Endoscopy Center

Los Robles Surgicenter (Thousand Oaks)

Memorial Care Digestive Care Center Saddleback Memorial (Laguna Hills)

Memorial Care Outpatient Surgical Center Long Beach

Mirage Endoscopy Center (Rancho Mirage)

Monterey Bay Endoscopy Center (Monterey)

Montpelier Surgery Center (San Jose)

Pacific Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Fountain Valley)

Pasadena Endoscopy Center

RMC Surgery Center (Riverside)

Sansum Clinic ASC (Santa Barbara)

Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center

Stockton Surgery Center

Surgery Center Fremont

Surgery Center Mountain View

Surgery Center Palo Alto

Sutter North Surgery Center & Endoscopy Center (Yuba City)

Temecula Valley Endoscopy Center (Murrieta)

Tracy Surgery Center

Tresanti Medical Corporation (San Ramon)

Waverley Surgery Center (Palo Alto)

Ophthalmology

Surgery Center of Anaheim Hills

Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia

Millennium Surgery Center (Bakersfield)

Riverlakes Surgery Center (Bakersfield)

Pacific Eye Surgery Center (Burbank)

Eye Surgery Center of Northern California (Citrus Heights)

The Eye Surgery Center (Colton)

Eye-Q Surgery Center (Fresno)

Specialty Surgical Center of Irvine

Pacific Hills Surgery Center (Laguna Hills)

Envision Surgery Center-Lancaster

Med-Laser Surgical Center (Montebello)

Peninsula Eye Surgery Center (Mountain View)

Inland Eye Specialists-Murrieta

Eye MD Laser & Surgery Center (Oakland)

Huntington Ambulatory Surgery Center (Pasadena)

Eye Surgery Center of The Desert (Rancho Mirage)

Inland Surgery Center (Redlands)

Pomerado Outpatient Surgical Center (San Diego)

Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic (Santa Barbara)

Santa Barbara Outpatient Surgery Centers

Courtyard Surgery Pavilion (Visalia)

Noble Surgery Center (Visalia)

Westlake Eye Surgery Center

Orthopedics and spine

Advanced Pain Management (Rancho Mirage)

Advanced Surgical Center of Beverly Hills

Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Van Nuys)

Chico Surgical Affiliates

Coastal Surgical Specialists (Pismo Beach)

Coast Surgery Center of South Bay (Torrance)

Doctors Outpatient Center for Surgery (Los Angeles)

El Dorado Surgery Center-Placerville

Encino Outpatient Surgery Center

Fort Sutter Surgery Center (Sacramento)

Galileo Surgery Center (San Luis Obispo)

Main Street Specialty Surgery Center (Orange)

Memorialcare Surgical Center at Saddleback-Laguna Woods

Mercy Surgery Center (Redding)

Newport Coast Surgery Center (Newport Beach)

Oasis Surgery Center (Palmdale)

Oceanview Pain Treatment Medical Center (Long Beach)

Plaza Surgical Medical Center (Monterey Park)

Precision Ambulatory Surgery Center-Beverly Hills

Premier Outpatient Surgery Center (San Bernardino)

Renaissance Surgery Center-Fresno

Risser Surgery Center (Pasadena)

Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center-Rancho Bernardo (San Diego)

Scripps Encinitas Surgery Center

Sequoia Surgical Center (Walnut Creek)

Skyway Surgery Center-Chico

Spanish Hills Surgery Center (Camarillo)

Spine and Pain Treatment Medical Center of Santa Barbara (Fresno)

Spine and Pain Treatment Medical Center of Santa Maria

Spine and Sports Surgery Center (Campbell)

Stockton Surgery Center

Thousand Oaks Surgery Center

Urology

Alameda Surgery Center (Burbank)

Artel Ambulatory Surgical Center (Lodi)

Aspen Surgery Center (Walnut Creek)

Encino Outpatient Surgery Center

Mercy Surgery Center-Redding