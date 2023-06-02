The highest, lowest paid surgeons: 20 stats

Although the mean annual wage among all surgeons in the U.S. is $337,980, that can vary based on factors including experience and practice setting, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

Surgeons in the lowest 10 percent of earners at the lowest-paying practice setting make a minimum of $67,150 annually, while those at higher-paying settings make a minimum of $109,890.

Here is an overview of the average pay range of surgeons in multiple medical settings by percentile: