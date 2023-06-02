ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The highest, lowest paid surgeons: 20 stats

Paige Haeffele  

Although the mean annual wage among all surgeons in the U.S. is $337,980, that can vary based on factors including experience and practice setting, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

Surgeons in the lowest 10 percent of earners at the lowest-paying practice setting make a minimum of $67,150 annually, while those at higher-paying settings make a minimum of $109,890.

Here is an overview of the average pay range of surgeons in multiple medical settings by percentile:

Practice setting

Average salary among 10th percentile 

Average salary among 25th percentile 

Median annual salary 

Average salary among 75th percentile 

Average salary among 90th percentile 

Physicians' offices

$101,150

$186,090

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

Outpatient care centers 

$109,880

$206,150

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

General hospitals  

$67,150

$79,990

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

Specialty Hospitals 

$109,890

$131,850

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

