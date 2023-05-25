Surgeon pay by setting

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Although the mean annual wage among all surgeons is $337,980, that can vary based on factors including experience and practice setting, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

Here is an overview of the average pay of surgeons in different medical settings:

Practice setting

 Mean annual wage 

 Mean hourly wage 

Offices of physicians

$354,040

$170.21

 Outpatient care centers 

$384,960

$185.08

General hospitals

$319,820

$153.76

Specialty hospitals

$324,940

$156.22

 

