Surgeon pay by setting

Although the mean annual wage among all surgeons is $337,980, that can vary based on factors including experience and practice setting, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.
Here is an overview of the average pay of surgeons in different medical settings:
|
Practice setting
|
Mean annual wage
|
Mean hourly wage
|
Offices of physicians
|
$354,040
|
$170.21
|
Outpatient care centers
|
$384,960
|
$185.08
|
General hospitals
|
$319,820
|
$153.76
|
Specialty hospitals
|
$324,940
|
$156.22