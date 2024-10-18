The healthcare legislation taking center stage in 2024

From state colonoscopy changes to new malpractice legislation, here are 16 pieces of healthcare legislation physicians are watching in 2024:

1. There are three ongoing pieces of legislation aimed at addressing gaps in rural healthcare. In May, the House Ways and Means Committee passed the Preserving Telehealth, Hospital and Ambulance Access Act to extend the Medicare telehealth waiver until 2026, while in June, Sens. Laphonza Butler of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York introduced the Health Innovation Act to address racial disparities in health outcomes by expanding access to preventative care in underserved communities.

2. Colorado, New York and New Hampshire have all passed recent legislation regarding medical malpractice.

3. Physician legislators have been urging Congress to "expeditiously pass legislative fixes" to continued cuts to Medicare payments.

4. West Virginia, New Hampshire and Utah are all eyeing legislation that would loosen practice restrictions for optometrists.

5. In August, the California legislature passed Assembly Bill 3129, giving the attorney general authority to review and approve or deny transactions between independent physician practices and private equity firms.

6. The American Society of Anesthesiologists is currently tracking three pieces of legislation, including a pending No Surprises Act regulation.

7. On Aug. 9, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 2385, which requires insurance coverage for all colonoscopies in patients that show signs or symptoms of colon cancer or have an existing colon condition.

8. Legislation further amending noncompete policy in Washington passed in the state's Senate and House.





