The legislation anesthesiologists are monitoring

The American Society of Anesthesiologists, a research society with more than 53,000 members, serves a number of purposes for its physician members, including legislation advocacy.

The ASA has supported three pieces of legislation since the beginning of July, according to its website. Here is the legislation that ASA is keeping an eye on:

1. The ASA urged federal agencies to release a pending No Surprises Act regulation "as soon as possible." The rule will add transparency to the Independent Dispute Resolution process by requiring insurance companies to provide disputing physicians additional information, including clarification of the patient's health plan type.

2. The ASA urged key federal agencies to address profiteering schemes known as "shared savings." Under these payment arrangements, third-party administrators and insurers are incentivized to cut payments to physician practices and push practices out of network.

3. On July 10, CMS released its 2025 Medicare physician fee schedule proposed rule. The ASA has opposed the additional Medicare payment cuts and launched an initiative to engage legislative stakeholders and regulatory agencies to minimize and reverse these cuts that negatively impact anesthesiologists.