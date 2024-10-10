3 states with new malpractice legislation in 2024

There were 57 medical malpractice verdicts of $10 million or more, with more than half of those verdicts hitting $25 million — and the legislation surrounding malpractice lawsuits and physician liability could be changing in a number of states.

Here are three states with malpractice legislation in the 2024 legislative session:

1. Colorado: Legislators passed a bipartisan bill seen as a compromise after an initial bill — backed by the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association and personal-injury attorneys — would have eliminated caps on non-economic damages in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases, and opened healthcare peer review to evidentiary discovery.

The current bill settled on a cap increase from $300,000 to $875,000, phased over in five years. Beginning in 2030, the cap will be adjusted for inflation every two years.

A new noneconomic damages cap for wrongful death cases will increase over five years to just above $1.5 million. This new cap will also be adjusted every two years for inflation.

The total "soft" cap on both economic and noneconomic damages was adjusted to be the greater of $1 million, or 125% of the noneconomic damages awarded in medical malpractice cases.

There is limited retroactivity for non-wrongful death medical negligence claims arising after Jan. 1, 2024.

The bill expands the pool of plaintiffs who can bring a wrongful death claim. The decedent's siblings or their heirs may file a wrongful death action if the decedent has no other living heirs and beneficiaries.

2. New Hampshire: A bill initially sought to eliminate a $150,000 cap on loss-of-comfort and companionship damages awarded to the surviving spouse in wrongful death cases, as well as a $50,000 cap on loss-of-familial-relationship damages that could be awarded to the minor children of a deceased parent.

After some opposition, the bill was amended to increase the cap on loss-of-comfort and companionship damages to $500,000 and the increase familial relationship damages cap to $300,000.

The bill becomes effective Jan. 1, 2025.

3. New York: The Grieving Families Act increases physician liability in wrongful death suits, and expands the pool of beneficiaries and categories of recoverable damages in wrongful death claims.