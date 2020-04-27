Texas ASC ready to resume business with protocols in place

With elective procedure restrictions lifted, the team at Texas Midwest Surgery Center is ready to get back to work, Administrative Director Cathy Casey told BigCountryHomepage.com.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott permitted elective cases — which include tonsil removals and torn meniscus repairs — to resume beginning April 22.



In light of the new guidance, Abilene-based Texas Midwest Surgery Center is in the process of rescheduling patients and prioritizing cases based on medical needs.

Patients visiting the center are asked to wait in their cars until they are called to be seen, and everyone is screened before entering.

"I will tell you we have canceled surgery because a patient had a temperature when they walked in the door," Ms. Casey told BigCountryHomepage.com.

Plus, everyone in the building is wearing masks — that includes patients during their procedures, unless they require a breathing tube.

"Everyone is ready to take care of patients again, and we're just ready to get through this," Ms. Casey said. "I don't know how we're going to, but one of these days, it will be done."

