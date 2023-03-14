Surgery Partners, SCA Health and more: 5 ASC chain updates

From a new CEO to plans for more acquisitions, here are five updates from some of the largest ASC chains that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 20:

1. SCA Health's CEO Caitlin Zulla was promoted to CEO of Optum Health's east region.

2. Surgery Partners spent just under $250 million on ASC acquisition in 2022, and is planning for more in 2023.

3. AMSURG completed more than 1 million colonoscopies in 2022.

4. Surgery Partners saw revenue increases of more than 14 percent in both the full year of 2022 and its fourth quarter.

5. Tenet Healthcare, parent company of United Surgical Partners International, will pump $250 million into ASC mergers and acquisitions.