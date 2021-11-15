Surgery Partners public offering beats projections by $40M

Surgery Partners grossed $320.9 million in closing its underwritten public offering of 6.9 million shares, beating its projection by $41.9 million, according to a Nov. 15 news release.

The stock was offered at a price of $46.50 per share.

The Brentwood, Tenn.-based company, among the largest ASC chains in the country with 4,000 affiliated physicians and 127 surgical facilities, said it plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, such as funding acquisitions and working capital, repaying indebtedness and capital expenditures.