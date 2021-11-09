Surgery Partners prices $279M in public offering — 5 details

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners on Nov. 9 announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 6 million shares of its common stock at $46.50 per share.

Five details:

1. Surgery Partners projects gross proceeds from the offering to be about $279 million.

2. Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 900,000 shares of the common stock at the public offering price minus underwriting discounts and commissions.

3. Surgery Partners said it plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, such as funding acquisitions and working capital, repaying indebtedness and capital expenditures.

4. All shares in the offering — expected to close around Nov. 12 — are being sold by Surgery Partners.

5. Surgery Partners is among the largest ASC chains in the country with 4,000 affiliated physicians and 127 surgical facilities.