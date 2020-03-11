Florida Senate considers allowing consultant pharmacists to practice in ASCs, other sites

The Florida Senate is voting this week on a bill that would broaden where consultant pharmacists are allowed to practice, according to local media outlet News4JAX.

What you should know:

1. HB 599 would expand the locations where consultant pharmacists can practice to include ASCs, inpatient hospice facilities, hospitals, alcohol or chemical dependency centers, ambulatory care centers, and nursing homes in continuing care retirement communities.

2. Consultant pharmacists are currently permitted to advise on medication use at nursing homes or health agencies.

3. If passed, the bill will be sent to Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

More articles on ASCs:

The Joint Commission updates surgery center burden reduction rules

Surglogs hires new director of regulatory compliance

ASC becomes Iowa's 1st to gain advanced orthopedic certification — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.