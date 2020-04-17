South Carolina ASC won't resume operations until May, at earliest — 3 details

Self Regional Healthcare is extending its pause on elective procedures and keeping its surgery center closed until May 4.

What you should know:

1. The Greenwood, S.C.-based health system originally planned to resume elective surgeries and reopen the Surgery Center of the Lakelands by April 13.

2. The date was pushed back to comply with state directives and in consideration of a potential COVID-19 surge in upcoming weeks.

3. Self Regional said another extension may be needed, "depending on the severity of the COVID-19 situation in our service area."

