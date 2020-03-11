South Carolina ASC begins screening for the coronavirus — 4 things to know

Columbia, S.C.-based Palmetto Surgery Center is now screening patients and guests for the novel coronavirus based on CDC recommendations, the ASC announced March 11.

What you should know:

1. During presurgical assessment calls, ASC staff will ask whether patients or guests have experienced nasal congestion, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.

2. The ASC is also asking patients to disclose whether they — or anyone with whom they've had contact — recently traveled to China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan, the Seattle area, or other places hit hard by the coronavirus.

3. Additionally, Palmetto Surgery Center enhanced its sanitation and nightly cleaning processes.

4. As of March 10, South Carolina reported seven presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 and two confirmed cases.

